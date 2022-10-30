Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has gotten the backing of some Nigerians in the diaspora

The Nigerians abroad stated that the former vice president is their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

They also made a case for diaspora voting in future Nigerian elections so they can have vote their preferred leaders too

FCT, Abuja - Professor Isa Odidi has declared Atiku Abubakar, as the preferred presidential candidate in next year's polls for majority of Nigerians abroad.

Odidi, the director of diaspora for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 30.

Atiku has gotten the backing of some Nigerians in Diaspora ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

The Canadian-based egg-head and entrepreneur described Atiku’s current visit to Washington DC as a welcome and timely pre-election diplomatic move.

His words:

“Nigerians in diaspora who have been yearning for an experienced and capable leader to take Nigeria out of the woods will be excited at the visit and at the prospects of a process to unite, rebuild and restructure Nigeria.

“Having officially commenced his campaign in Nigeria, it is a good idea to go shopping for strategic partnerships since the tasks ahead will be enormous.

“The visit is timely in the light of terrorist alerts by the US and its allies in Nigeria. The carefully selected strong delegation of His Excellenc underscores the importance he attaches to foreign partnership - especially the very strategic meeting he had with the State Department.

“Atiku's team is a combination of experienced legislative and executive men that includes former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; ex Governor Emeka Ihedioha; House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu and, of course, the Director General of his presidential campaign and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal.”

Professor Odidi also expressed the hope and commitment that with the multitude of available skillful Nigerians abroad.

He said:

“Atiku is the best prepared and capable leader to do a turnaround of Nigeria so that our citizens in the diaspora can be encouraged and mobilised to come to contribute their own quota in skills, resources and governance like it happened during the Obasanjo-Atiku administration of 1999-2007.”

He urged Atiku to ensure, through constitutional reforms, the right to vote for citizens living overseas amongst other needs such as national welfare package and economic participation.

Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe reveals why ex-VP is visiting USA

Recall that Atiku on Thursday, October 27 arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing party supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Source: Legit.ng