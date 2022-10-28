Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is doing everything possible to ensure he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The former governor of Anambra state paid visits to the Emir of Bauchi and Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic cleric in the state

Obi met with the respected northern leaders in the company of his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Bauchi - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has continued to make inroads in the northern region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi, alongside his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, recently paid a visit to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic cleric in Bauchi.

Peter Obi visited the Emir of Bauchi, HRH Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, and Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic cleric in the state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed this on Twitter on Friday, October 28.

"While in Bauchi, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I called on Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi," he tweeted.

Peter Obi visits Emir of Bauchi

The Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate also called on the Emir of Bauchi, HRH Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, while visiting Bauchi state.

"Recently, I and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed called on the Emir of Bauchi, HRH Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, while on a visit to Bauchi State," he tweeted.

Peter Obi's visit to Bauchi: Nigerians react

Abdulraheem Muh'd, @AlRaheemmuhd, said:

"Omo! It's sealed finally."

JAGABAN ASIWAJU CEN,TM., @PeterLanlehin, said:

"Is church not taking back their country again?"

POMPIN, @TheDJPompin, said:

"Did you tell them to take back their country like you did in one of the church congregations?"

Steve Crypto, @Gbenga4Glory, said:

"This is game over for the PDP and APC guys using religion propaganda against Peter Obi This is another major gain for the Obidient movement. We keep moving Obidiently Yusuf in the word of Dr @YunusaTanko."

Onyeka , @PopularOnyeka, said:

"You have the blessings of the most high! Your work rate and efforts and genuine intentions will get you to Aso Rock! We are here."

Peter Obi's supporter climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party's flag

In another report, a Twitter supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party, @OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

The Uhuru peak is the highest point of the mountain and highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday, October 25.

