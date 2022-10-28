The Labour Party has called on Nigerians home and abroad to help with funds ahead of the 2023 general elections

Barrister Julius Abure, the party's chairman, made the appeal at the inauguration of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council

Abure said Labour Party cannot financially compete with other political parties he accused of stealing the public money to fund their campaigns

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has urged Nigerians to financially support the party to prosecute the 2023 general elections.

Abure said the party is not as financially strong as other political parties he accused of pillaging public resources to fund their campaigns.

The Labour Party inaugurates its presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

The LP chairman spoke on Friday, October 28, in Abuja during the inauguration of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He tasked the council to prepare to work for Obi in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

2023 elections: Nigerians should retake their Labour Party project, says Abure

The Labour Party chairman also charged Nigerians to retake their project of a labour party presidency to make things work nationally.

“The party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realized they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times shows the people are ready and determined to take back their country.

“We need a lot of funding to drive the process, as the presidential candidate cannot do it alone,” Abure said.

Nigerians react to Labour Party's appeal for funds

Hasumi Jagaban Musa Okpanachi said on Facebook:

"I thought they don't give shishi."

Adeniyi Jelili Adediran said:

"What for? So, they want to give Shishi."

Iwolode Azeez Adelani said:

"They should go and obtain Bank loan very fast."

Ugochukwu O. Mike said:

"We will support your campaign till the end, you are the most honest and qualified candidate. Money will not be a problem....."

Adi Angyu James

"We no dey give shishi is the slogan, remember?"

Peter Obi's supporter climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party's flag

In another report, a Twitter supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party, @OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

The Uhuru peak is the highest point of the mountain and the highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday, October 25.

