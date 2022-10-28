Earlier, the leader, Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle, Prof. Banji Akintoye, warned Bola Tinubu, against deceiving the Yoruba and to stop blackmailing him

He alleged that Tinubu was using an interview he Akintoye granted to a newspaper to blackmail him, noting the APC candidate is only after his personal interest

In reaction, Tinubu's campaign team urged Akintoye to concentrate on his old age and not create plunge the Yoruba nation into crisis

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to a statement credited to Professor Banji Akintoye, in which his group threatened to pull South West Nigeria from Nigeria.

Tinubu on Wednesday, October 27, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, urged Professor Akintoye to thread softly and not plunge the people into crisis.

APC campaign team ask Professor Akintoye to concentrate on his old age. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's campaign team sends strong message to Professor Banji Akintoye

The former governor of Lagos state urged Akinotye to concentrate on his old age while noting Akintoye's group does not represent the Yoruba race.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu knocked the leader of the Yoruba separatist group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Akintoye for again threatening to pull the Yoruba nation out of Nigeria.

According to Tinubu, since there has been no referendum in Yorubaland about whether to stay in Nigeria or not and no such referendum has been held in any part of Nigeria, it is then appropriate to assume that this separatist idea is basically Akintoye and his group’s sole idea.

The APC standard bearer also berated Prof. Akintoye for saying he was seeking to be president of Nigeria for his personal interests alone, describing the statement as malicious and unwarranted.

The statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate and divisive statement credited to Professor Banji Akintoye, in which his group threatened to pull the South West Nigeria from Nigeria.

"Since there has been no referendum held in Yorubaland about whether to stay in Nigeria or not, we presume that the separatist idea is basically Akintoye’s idea.

"We want to advise him not to plunge our people into crisis or another Rwanda.

"We find it unwarranted the professor’s sweeping accusation that Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu is only pursuing his personal interest in running for the presidency of Nigeria. We hasten to say Asiwaju Tinubu is doing so because of his readiness to render unflinching service to Nigerians and his abiding faith in a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria where all men and women regardless of their ethnicity and religious beliefs can find joy and personal fulfillment.

Onanuga noted that most of the issues on the structure of our federalism raised in Professor Akintoye's statement have been sufficiently addressed in Asiwaju’s Action Plan with his promise to address some of the problems plaguing our federalism and the will to make the states to be more viable as federating units by devolving more powers to them.

We quote:

"Since our nation’s inception, too much power and resources have been lodged at the federal level. This has come at the expense of state and local governance. This is problematic because state governments are closer to the people and must be more responsive to local needs and aspirations.

“A Tinubu administration will rebalance the responsibilities and authorities of the different tiers of government. We will collaborate with the National Assembly and State Governments to amend our national governance architecture such that States are afforded the autonomy and resources needed to better serve.”

"We find it unexplainable that Professor Akintoye who once served as a Senator of the Federal Republic under the Unity Party of Nigeria from 1979-83 at 87years old, in the twilight of his years on earth, wants to leave a legacy of hatred, bitterness, intolerance and acrimony in our country when he should be a voice of reason, wisdom and stability.

"Yoruba people which Akintoye falsely claimed he is fighting for say "we don't have an elder in a market and the head of a newborn is not properly placed." This immortal words of our forebears appear to be lost on Professor Akintoye who seems to be using his old age to create discord and enmity within our body polity. Rather than being a fountain of wisdom for the young people, Professor Akintoye has become a totem of anarchy and confusion.

"Professor Akintoye said Asiwaju Tinubu is using his old video to campaign. This is a lie. Asiwaju Tinubu and his campaign organisation have never used any video made by the old man to promote his presidential aspiration. It is now apparent that Professor Akintoye is not among the distinguished and venerable elders our people say don't lie.

"There was nowhere Yoruba people sat in a meeting with a mandate given to Professor Akintoye and his band of confusionists in his so-called Ilana Yoruba Group to lead Yoruba out of Nigeria.

"Asiwaju is contesting to be President of Nigeria because he is a nationalist, a bridge builder and a man with a clear vision to make Nigeria work for all Nigerians. Tinubu is not a hopeless tribalist and delusional ethnic iredentist. Tinubu believes in Nigeria and its manifest greatness and he is prepared to provide the leadership required to make our country one of the greatest nations on earth.

"We want to advise Professor Akintoye to use the remaining part of his life to be at peace with himself and his maker instead of fanning embers of discord."

2023 election: Popular TV host dares Tinubu to show up for a live interview

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election, the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been challenged for an interview on a live telecast.

Popular TV host and highly revered broadcaster Rufai Oseni of Arise TV took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 26, to issue the challenge to the APC stalwart.

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Rufai reeled out the names of some of the top presidential candidates who had made it to his popular breakfast program, "The Morning Show".

Osinbajo's group reveals anointed presidential candidate as Tinubu speaks on relationship with VP

Drone Marshall Support Group, a political group that worked for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to work for Bola Tinubu's victory in 2023.

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, defeated Osinbajo and others to clinch the ruling party's presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Speaking in Kano on Monday, October 24, Alwan Hassan, the coordinator of the Osinbajo support group, urged Tinubu to work with the vice president and other presidential aspirants who ran against him.

Source: Legit.ng