Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the APC presidential spokespersons, has tackled the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, for deifying the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Obaseki has claimed that Nigeria will break up if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 presidential poll, but Fani-Kayode said the notion that Nigeria will remain united under Atiku is wrong

The former minister also replied to Dele Momodu, one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign, stating that Tinubu is not one of the democratic dictators in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state’s comment that Nigeria will break up if people vote for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has generated strong condemnation from the ruling party.

Vanguard reported that the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign organisation tackled the governor on Wednesday, October 26.

Fani-Kayode drags Obaseki, Dele Momodu over attack on Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a statement by the campaign organisation's special operation/projects and new media, Femi Fani-Kayode, the council described the governor’s comment as nonsensical and puerile.

Obaseki recently asked Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while sounding a breakup warning if Tinubu wins the 2023 poll.

But Fani-Kayode, in his reaction to the comment, said the proposition of the Edo state governor is that Nigeria will remain together if Atiku wins.

The former minister stated that Obaseki is free to support whoever he wishes, but to attribute deific status to the former vice president is unfair.

His statement reads in part:

“Atiku is by far the most destructive force that has bedeviled the fourth Republic. Not only did he attempt to destroy President Olusegun Obasanjo and his administration which he served from 1999 till 2007, but he also destroyed the chances of his party the PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan from winning the presidential election in 2015 by his infamous deceit and betrayal.

Replying to the comment by one of Atiku’s campaign spokespersons, Dele Momodu, who described Tinubu as a dictator, Fani-Kayode said they know who the dictators are.

He said:

“Finally to those that say that Bola Tinubu is a dictator I say this: if Tinubu is a dictator then Atiku is a serial political scammer and incredulous schemer who cannot be trusted by anyone and who would sell his soul to the devil for power.

“We know who the dictators are and Asiwaju is not amongst them.”

