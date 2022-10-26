The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he has nothing against VP Yemi Osinbajo for contesting against him in the ruling party's primaries

Tinubu said this when a support group that worked for Osinbajo in the primaries told him to work with the vice president

The group, Drone Marshall Support Group, also promised to work for the victory of the former Lagos governor in the 2023 presidential election

Kano - Drone Marshall Support Group, a political group that worked for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to work for Bola Tinubu's victory in 2023.

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, defeated Osinbajo and others to clinch the ruling party's presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said he has nothing against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking in Kano on Monday, October 24, Alwan Hassan, the coordinator of the Osinbajo support group, urged Tinubu to work with the vice president and other presidential aspirants who ran against him.

“We want to see more of public participation between you and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all other aspirants that contested against you. You are the candidate, you have won,” Hassan told Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I have nothing against Osinbajo for contesting against me, says Tinubu

In his response, Tinubu said he has nothing against his former political ally, Vice President Osinbajo, Premium Times reported.

The APC presidential candidate noted that as a man who asks forgiveness from God, he must be willing to forgive others.

Tinubu added that he visited VP Osinbajo at his house after the primaries and also interacted with him during the ministerial retreat.

“I have nothing against him. I have been to his House after the primaries. I have seen him on the day of the goodwill message to the retreat organised by the president.

“And a man who forgives—a man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over,” he said

Osinbajo served as attorney general and commissioner for justice when Tinubu was governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007.

Tinubu is also widely believed to have nominated Osinbajo as the APC vice presidential candidate in 2015.

Alleged sidelining of Osinbajo in Tinubu's campaign

Since losing the primaries, Osinbajo has somewhat distanced himself from the Tinubu/Shettima campaign.

His name is not in the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, prompting speculations that he was sidelined.

However, the ruling party said Osinbajo was excluded at the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the vice president to focus on governance during the campaign season.

Tinubu versus Osinbajo: Nigerians react

Oladimeji Adeoti commented on Facebook:

"Not our business all we want is Peter Obi. Igbo’s are Nigerians too it is their turn."

Orumgbe Moni Tony said:

"That is your cup of tea! The word of God says, touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm!"

MuhammadJamiu O Seid said:

"Even Osinbajo has nothing against U."

Paul Chudi Onwuatu said:

"But you denied him by saying that he is not your son... That you don't have a son old enough to vie for presidency... BAT why double speak!"

Senator Gaya says VP Osinbajo is backing for Tinubu for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Kabiru Gaya said Tinubu and Osinbajo were "working together".

The Kano senator said Tinubu, after emerging as the ruling party's presidential candidate, visited Osinbajo in his house and asked for his support.

Senator Gaya added that contrary to reports making the rounds, the vice president was not sidelined in the formation of the APC presidential campaign team.

Source: Legit.ng