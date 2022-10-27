The PDP says it has uncovered plans to plant guns, ammunition and other incriminating weapons at the home of its chieftains in Kogi state

The party has alerted Nigeria's security agencies to the alleged plot, noting that it is a ploy to harass its members

The opposition party lamented that its candidates in Kogi have faced undue and unprecedented level of persecution and intimidation in recent times

Lokoja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi has raised the alarm over an alleged conspiracy by the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause harm to the lives, reputations and ambitions of its candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to the PDP in a letter to the police, army and State Security Service, the party’s candidates have faced an undue and unprecedented level of persecution, intimidation and attacks against their persons as well as their close political associates.

Governor Bello-led government continues to be accused of political intolerance in Kogi state. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The party added that it had uncovered plans to plant guns, ammunition and other incriminating weapons at the home of its Kogi Central senatorial candidate, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti Uduaghan.

Part of the letter seen by Sahara Reporters read:

“I write this humble petition on behalf of the PDP in Kogi state, the candidates of our party for the various political offices in Kogi state in the 2023 general election, and more specifically on behalf of our candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District, and seek your urgent intervention in respect of the above subject matter.

“Sir, I wish to bring to your kind attention the information at the disposal of our candidate regarding the conspiracy by the government and people loyal to the government of Kogi state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi chapter, to cause harm to the life, reputation and ambition of our candidates and our notable members.

“Since their emergence, our candidates have faced an undue and unprecedented level of persecution, intimidation and attacks against their persons as well as their close political associates.

“Through her various cohorts and political thugs, the Kogi state government and Kogi APC have resorted to underhanded schemes in order to thwart the ambition of our candidates, whose only crime is harkening to the voice of their people to give them a much-desired effective representation at the National Assembly.

“Having failed in their numerous attempts to turn the people against our party and her candidates, the state government and her loyalists have now hatched the nefarious stratagem to plant incriminating materials in the various properties of our candidates and their political associates.

“Specifically, the government is perfecting plans to plant guns, ammunition and other incriminating weapons at the home of our Kogi Central senatorial candidate, Chief Mrs. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti Uduaghan, located at Plot 101, Dr Jimoh Akpoti Street, Obeiba-lhima, Okehi LGA, Kogi state, her campaign office located opposite the Central Mosque in Okene, Kogi state as well as in the homes and offices of her notable political associates and other candidates of the PDP running for various offices in the upcoming 2023 general elections.”

