With the 2023 general elections in view, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a backlog of rerun elections to go through in some Nigerian states following the nullification of its primaries in such places by court injunctions.

For some states, the court order nullifies gubernatorial primaries of the PDP following allegations of irregularities in the elective process by aggrieved aspirants.

The PDP has rerun primary elections in Ogun, Zamfara, and Kebbi (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

In another situation, the PDP had its senatorial primary election voided with an order to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh polls within a given period of time.

See the affected states below:

Ogun PDP guber primary

In its ruling on Tuesday, September 27, the Federal High Court nullified the governorship primaries of the Ogun chapter of the PDP.

The presiding judge, Justice Oguntoyinbo, after nullifying the primaries, ordered a fresh election within a stipulated time.

The suit was filed by Prince Adesegun Seriki and three others against INEC and the PDP.

In the said suit, Seriki and his co-plaintiffs prayed the court to declare them as the legitimate Ogun PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP in the southwest state was said to have conducted three parallel primaries, with one producing Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate.

Zamfara PDP guber primary

Similarly, on Friday, September 16, a Federal High Court in Gusau nullified the party’s governorship primary that was held on May 26.

The primary produced Dauda Lawan-Dare as the PDP’s standard bearer in the 2023 general elections.

However, in a 109-page ruling, Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu nullified the election and ordered the party to conduct fresh governorship primaries immediately.

Kebbi PDP senatorial primary

In the same vein, the court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Tuesday, September 27, nullified the election of former Governor Adamu Aleiro who emerged as the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Kebbi Central district.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Babagana Ashigar, ruled in favour of Haruna Sa’idu who argued that he is the rightful candidate for the seat.

Saidu, in the suit filed at the court, mentioned Aliero, the incumbent senator of the district, the PDP, and INEC as defendants.

One of Saidu's claims was that his name was unlawfully substituted with that of Aliero, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP after a primary election was conducted.

Conflict in PDP as Supreme Court gives final verdict on zoning of presidential ticket

The Supreme Court had struck out a suit seeking to enforce the zoning and rotational arrangement of the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Adamu Jauro of the apex court dismissed the suit on Friday, September 23, noting that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it.

Who wants PDP presidential ticket to be zoned to southeast?

One of the presidential aspirants of the PDP and ex-deputy speaker of Abia state house of assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, filed the suit against his party in the court, praying for an order to compel it to sustain the zoning and the party’s rotatory policy.

Source: Legit.ng