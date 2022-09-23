The suit praying the supreme court to compel the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the southeast region of the country has been struck out

A presidential candidate in the party, Cosmos Ndukwe, had prayed for an order of the court that will compel the party to suspend its zoning arrangement and zone the presidential ticket to the southeast

Justice Adamu Jauro, however, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, saying that the nomination of candidates is strictly the internal affairs of political parties

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The supreme court has struck out a suit seeking to enforce the zoning and rotational arrangement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Adamu Jauro of the apex court dismissed the suit on Friday, September 23, noting that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it, Vanguard reported.

Supreme court gives verdict on PDP zoning formula Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Who wants PDP presidential ticket to be zoned to southeast?

One of the presidential aspirants of the PDP and ex-deputy speaker of Abia state house of assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, filed the suit against his party in the court, praying for an order to compel it to sustain the zoning and the party’s rotatory policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In an explicit prayer, Ndukwe wanted the court to compel the PDP to zone its presidential candidate's nomination to the country's southeast geopolitical zone.

However, Justice Jauro, Justice Jauro said that the suit was not justifiable because the nomination of candidates for election remains an internal discourse of political parties.

Wike blows hot, reveals how Atiku, Tambuwal, 2 others humiliate Jonathan in 2014

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has started calling out PDP leaders who rebelled against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

Wike said Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, lead the team of top PDP members who rejected Jonathan's plea that they should not leave the party.

The embattled PDP leader also mention the former senate president, Bukola Saraki and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwa, as part of the people that rebuffed Jonathan in 2014.

Wike said they rebuffed Jonathan after the 2014 convention as they insisted it was the north's turn.

Source: Legit.ng