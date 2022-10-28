The appeal court sitting in Jos, Plateau state, has upheld the declaration of Mohammed Alkali Goni of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as the winner of the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency’s by-election.

The court then dismissed an appeal filed by Musa Agah Azia of the Peoples Democratic Party, challenging the victory of Goni in the February 26 by-election.

The court further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Goni, and he should be sworn in with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng