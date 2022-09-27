The PDP in Ogun state does not currently have a governorship candidate, following a court ruling on Tuesday, September 27

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta nullified the party's governorship primaries and ordered a fresh exercise

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi also voided the election of a former Governor of Kebbi state, Adamu Aleiro, as the PDP senatorial candidate

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta has nullified governorship primaries of the Ogun chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP in Ogun state had held three parallel primaries with one producing Hon. Ladi Adebutu as governorship candidate.

Justice Oguntoyinbo, after nullifying the primaries, ordered a fresh exercise within a reasonable time to accommodate all interests and groups, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the suit was filed by Prince Adesegun Seriki and three others against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP.

The plaintiffs sought the court’s explicit order to enforce their rights as the rightful and legitimate PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections in Ogun state.

Adamu Aleiro sacked as PDP senatorial candidate in Kebbi

In a related development, the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Tuesday, September 27, also voided the election of a former Governor of Kebbi state, Adamu Aleiro, as the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Kebbi Central district.

The trial judge, Babagana Ashigar, ruled in favour of Haruna Sa’idu who argued that he is the bona fide senatorial candidate of the PDP for the district, Premium Times reported.

Saidu sued Aliero, the incumbent senator of the district, the PDP and INEC for conducting a fresh primary for the Kebbi Central Senatorial District.

He argued that the fresh primary contravened the Electoral Act 2022, adding that he is alive, and did not withdraw from the contest.

Saidu also claimed that his name was unlawfully substituted with that of Aliero, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP after a primary election was conducted.

Aliero's lawyer, Aliyu Hassan, said his client will study the judgement before taking the next line of action.

After annulled guber primary, PDP finally gets candidate in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Dauda Lawan Dare has emerged as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara state.

Dare was declared the winner of a fresh primary election conducted on Friday, September 23, after he polled 422 votes to floor other aspirants.

The election was in line with directives of the Federal High Court which had voided Dare's first victory.

