The immediate past deputy governor of Imi, Engr Gerald Irona, has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oguta ward A.

Engr Irona's suspension was announced in a signed letter written by the ward's disciplinary committee on Wednesday, October 19, Leadership reports.

The letter was written by the committee's chairman and secretary, Festival Adigwe, and Joe Amakwe.

According to the duo, Irona's suspension came after a petition against him to the police command by the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Imo on allegations of threats to life, harassment, and intimidation to her member/client Barr. Vivian Ottih.

It was gathered that Ottih, a renowned female journalist, was nabbed at the premises of Heritage FM located in Imo recently where she had gone to discuss political issues.

As claimed by FIDA, Ottih suffered other forms of attacks like arrest, intimidation, and harassment from Irona, apart from the allegation that she was arrested by 20 armed police officers at Heritage FM's premises.

Part of the suspenssion letter read:

“During the period of suspension, you shall not attend any PDP activities other than for the purpose of attending a disciplinary hearing."

