The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Pastor Enoch Adeboye named him Abraham

Tinubu who is also the APC's presidential candidate said the RCCG's general overseer gave him the name when his wife, Remi Tinubu, was ordained a pastor

The former Lagos governor noted on Monday, October 24, in Kano that when he asked Adeboye what the name means, the cleric said it is the father of all nations

Kano - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, October 24, said that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) rechristened him as Abraham.

Tinubu made this revelation during his talk with the Kano chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Tinubu said Adeboye gave him the name the same day his wife was ordained a pastor in RCCG (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

The former Lagos governor noted that when he asked Pastor Adeboye what the name means, the man of God said it stands for the father of all nations.

The APC presidential flagbearer said this happened the same day his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, was ordained as a pastor in RCCG.

His words:

“The day my wife was ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham.

“I said what’s the meaning? He said watch out, the father of the nation."

