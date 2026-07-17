Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley predicted a 3-2 Argentina victory over Spain in the 2026 World Cup final scheduled for Sunday in New Jersey

Argentina reached the final on the back of a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against England in the semi-finals, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring late goals

Spain advanced with a 2-0 defeat of France, seeking their second-ever World Cup title after winning the 2010 tournament in South Africa

Craig Burley, the former Chelsea and Scotland midfielder, has tipped Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, predicting a 3-2 scoreline when the two sides meet on Sunday in New Jersey.

Spain are chasing their second World Cup crown, having claimed their first in Johannesburg in 2010, when goals from Andres Iniesta in extra time settled a tense final against the Netherlands.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has predicted that Argentina will defeat Spain in the final of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by FIFA

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Argentina, meanwhile, are looking to win back-to-back World Cups, having claimed their third title at Qatar 2022, defeating reigning champions France in a penalty shootout in one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament's history.

According to Sportskeeda, Burley said Argentina's combative approach would unsettle the Spanish, singling out Rodrigo De Paul as a key figure in midfield.

"The Argentinians will try to get under the skin of the Spaniards even more. I think De Paul will play [ahead of Simeone]," he said.

"Sometimes he goes over the edge, but he's a brilliant player. It was way easier than we expected for Spain against France. I don't think Argentina will allow the same to happen. Brilliant game, 3-2 to Argentina."

Burley's prediction sets up a compelling narrative heading into Sunday's showpiece, with both sides boasting genuine quality throughout their squads and a wealth of tournament experience driving their respective campaigns.

Argentina's and Spain's road to the final

Argentina arrive at the final on the back of a remarkable 13-game unbeaten run in this tournament, per Sofascore.

Their most recent outing, a semi-final clash against England in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, was a tense affair that appeared to be slipping from their grasp before a stunning late fightback.

Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the second half, and England looked well-placed to hold on with only five minutes remaining. Argentina, however, scored twice in rapid succession to turn the tie on its head.

Enzo Fernandez levelled with a long-range effort assisted by Lionel Messi, and substitute Lautaro Martinez then headed home from Messi's cross seven minutes later to seal a 2-1 victory.

Spain also enter the final in equally impressive form, having dispatched France 2-0 in their semi-final without conceding a goal.

Spain handed advantage ahead of final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Messi and Argentina's challenging position ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain, particularly focusing on their recovery time after the semifinals.

As La Albiceleste fights to defy trends, fans rally behind a controversial petition urging their expulsion from the tournament, raising tensions just before the decisive match.

Source: Legit.ng