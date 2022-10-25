Tinubu/Shettima media support group has shaded the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The APC group alleged that while Bola Tinubu, the ruling party presidential candidate, is preaching unity and understanding among Nigerians, Obi is using a divisive tone

The support group then prayed that the Labour Party flagbearer would not win the 2023 presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The media group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS), has tackled the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

On its Twitter page, the group alleged that while Tinubu is preaching unity and understanding among Nigerians, Peter Obi speaks to people with a divisive tone.

Tinubu group tackles Peter Obi Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bolah Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

What is the latest about Tinubu and Peter Obi?

TMS said this while sharing the video of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, speaking to the Kano state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the video, Tinubu recalled how Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) named him Abraham, the father of the nation.

The APC group, in its caption, prayed that Peter Obi would not become Nigerian president.

The group write:

“Tinubu addressing religious leaders in Kano.

“He is busy preaching unity and mutual understanding but Peter Obi is shouting “CHURCH WAKE UP AND TAKE BACK YOUR COUNTRY”

“May Peter Obi and his bigotry never happen to Nigeria.”

Attack on Apostle Suleman: Peter Obi opens up, makes key promise to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has condemned the assassination attempt on Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of the Omega International Church.

The presidential hopeful described the attack as the ugly type that is defacing Nigeria's image because of the consistent report of insecurity in the country.

Obi said he would deal with insecurity decisively if elected as the country's president in the 2023 general election.

Recall that the religious leader was attacked on Friday, October 21, along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo state, three policemen and 4 other members of his guards were killed in the attack.

Source: Legit.ng