A group in Benue state had declared that PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar cannot be trusted

The Benue Coalition for Democracy made the declaration following Atiku's reaction to the invasion of the state

The group stated that Atiku is a political desperado, ethnic irredentist and religious bigot not deserving of the peoples mandate

FCT, Abuja - Benue Coalition for Democracy, BCD, has expressed disappointment and sadness over the reaction of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the invasion of herdsmen in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

Alhaji Abubakar in the statement said 'he was saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers.'

Atiku continues to irk pressure groups in Benue over his recent actions and inactions. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

The BCD stated that the statement by the PDP presidential flagbearer is an evil-intentioned one to mock the dead and spite the government and people of Benue.

The group said in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Aloysius Gbakaan, said:

“That it took Atiku more than 72 hours, despite calls from concerned stakeholders to react to the heinous massacre of innocent villagers by his kinsmen clearly shows where he stands on the killing, maiming, destruction of lives and displacement of villagers in Benue communities.

“While we are worried that Alhaji Atiku takes delight in the killings going on in Benue state and has never shown concern over the situation, we want to know his plans to curb insecurity in Benue and other parts of the country, if given the mandate to lead Nigeria.

“The PDP presidential candidate has once again demonstrated insensitivity and selfishness similar to that which he showed in the heat of the killing of a student, Deborah Samuel in Sokoto earlier this year by some Islamic fundamentalists, when he tweeted his reaction to the murder but pulled down the tweet only moments later just to protect his political interest.

“That Atiku's craze for power has dimmed his vision and left him blind to sense of justice, humanity and nationalism further amplifies the fact that he is a political desperado, an ethnic irredentist and a religious bigot not deserving of the peoples mandate.

“The former vice president must stop living in denial, thinking that only people of a certain tribe, religion or region would decide his fate come 2023.

“The BCD demands an immediate retraction of the careless and callous statement by Alhaji Atiku and an accompanying apology for spitting on the graves of scores of Benue people hacked-down by his satanic kinsmen.”

Ayu, Atiku ungrateful to Benue, says Forum of Concerned Nigerians

Recall that the Forum of Concerned Nigerians recently declared that the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku Abubakar are unappreciative of the Benue people.

The group was reacting to the recent invasion by herders in state which witnessed the killing of about 50 people.

The group had said neither Ayu nor Atiku have deemed it necessary to visit the area or send sympathies to families of the victims.

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, says Imulomen

Meanwhile, Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imulomen has declared that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He made the comment during a meeting with stakeholders of the Accord Party in Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng