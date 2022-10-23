Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has continued visiting states ravaged by floods in Nigeria

The former Anambra state governor recently visited Bayelsa state where he was personally received by Governor Duoye Diri

Governor Diri has since stayed out of political activities since most parts of his state was submerged in flood

Yenagoa - Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa stayed back in the state to receive Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate who visited to sympathise with flood victims.

Diri received Obi on a day his party was having a presidential rally in Edo state.

The Labour Party presidential candidate also donated relief materials to the victims of the flood. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Most parts of the south-south state have been submerged in floods and the governor has suspended his political activities to attend to the situation.

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Diri stated:

“Today, I received my dear brother, Mr. Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, who came to empathise with flood victims in the state. Thank you. Also today, I visited two IDP camps at Government Secondary School, Ovom and the St Peter's school, Yenagoa town to encourage the flood victims.”

On his part, Obi wrote on his Twitter page:

“I visited the flood-affected areas of Bayelsa. The level of damages and displacements far exceeds that of 2012. I am immensely grateful for H:E Duoye Diri's graciousness, warmth and hospitality, while I was visiting flood-ravaged areas of Bayelsa. Very much appreciated.”

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

