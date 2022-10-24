The governorship candidate of the PDP, Senator Yakubu Lado led other party officials and candidates to receive about 13,000 defectors from the APC and NNPP in Jibiya Local Government Area.

Receiving the new members, Senator Yakubu Lado told them that they will be accorded the same treatment as the bonafide members of the party have been enjoying, AIT News reports.

He added that the PDP when it returns to power in 2023 will right the wrongs the APC has done to both Katsina State and the country in general in the last seven years.

Lado further added that, life will return to normal with hunger, insecurity, and underdevelopment to be things of the past.

The PDP Governorship candidate boasted that, with the calibre of people moving to the party, APC will be dead and buried in 2023.

Leaders of the defectors, Aminu Maye Jibiya and Sa’adu Maigishiri Kaita said the injustice meted unto them and the calibre of people leaving the APC in the last few days, made them to join the party.

They also claim that, with the plans they have seen in the blueprint of the PDP, there was no need to be left behind.

Source: Legit.ng