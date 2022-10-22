Earlier, the PDP announced that its presidential campaign team would stop at Benin and hold a rally for Atiku Abubakar

This development was confirmed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal through an invitation obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 20

Tambuwal who is the Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, noted that PDP bigwigs and governors elected under the platform of the party have been invited to the event

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Edo State for the party's presidential campaign.

The former vice president, took to his Twitter page to share photos of his arrival in the top south-south state on Saturday, October 22.

Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, arrived in Edo State for the party's presidential campaign. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku tweeted:

"The great Edo state, we are here! -AA. #AtikuOkowaInEdo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of Atiku Abubakar and shared their opinion on the development.

@AtamOdey tweeted:

"You are graciously welcome to Edo."

#AtikuInEdo

@muhammedaff tweeted:

"Incoming 001."

@UDiachavbe tweeted:

"Sir, with all due respect, nothing like great Edo state. We are tired of lies and deceit. You are a northern president abi? Don't worry, you go no where! Edo is fully Obidient! ✍️

@lexmelody2 tweeted:

"That's a big lie Edo's for Atiku."

@Uche_Aura tweeted:

"We are fully obidient in Edo State. Even Obaseki is codedly obidient. There's no room for you here."

@messersEze tweeted:

"How many PDP governors are present? these signs are worrisome."

@Edo_Pygmy tweeted:

"Edo is PDP and will remain PDP."

@Princes25421234 tweeted:

"Great we are fully with you it is very bold and clear 2023 is a goal I am atikulated Haters go kiss transformer."

Atiku or Okowa? New twist as Wike's ally speaks on PDP crisis, reveals strong position

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, who is a strong ally to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed the limit he won’t exceed in his support for Wike amidst the lingering crisis rocking the party.

While answering questions thrown at him during an interview session, Ikpeazu stated that he won’t decide to support Wike if he decides to fight the presidential candidate of their party or his running mate.

He however stated that if what Wike is fighting for is the inclusivity of the South like he’s currently doing, he would definitely stick with him.

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 more PDP governors threaten to dump Atiku, give reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

Source: Legit.ng