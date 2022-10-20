Again, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reminded the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the huge task ahead

In the build-up to the 2023 polls, the APC chieftain urged the former Vice-President to focus on his health, so he can gather enough strength to face the defeat by the ruling party

Meanwhile, this message has sparked reactions online with Nigerians bringing up Fani Kayode's threat to President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 presidential election, while a PDP chieftain

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to take care of his health.

Fani-Kayode spoke through a post shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, October 20.

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode sends words to Atiku. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

"Take care of your health Waziri", FFK tells Atiku

The APC chieftain reminded the former vice president of the task ahead in the forthcoming general elections and maintained he is directing the message to Atiku, not his 'boys'.

He however urged Atiku's men to take care of the PDP flagbearer so he can have enough strength to face and handle the defeat coming his way in 2023.

The former minister as usual asserted that "It will be fire for fire!

Fani Kayode wrote:

"Atiku Ibn Dubai in Paris yesterday morning.

"Take care of your health Waziri.

"Tell your "fine boys" who are with you over there to take care of you better.

"You look terrible.

"We want you to be hale and hearty so that when we defeat you in the election there will be no excuses.

"After the inauguration on Friday the dance begins!

"It will be fire for fire!

"I am not interested in his fat apes and court jesters.

"I am not interested in his poodles and chihuahuas.

"I am interested in Atiku Ibn Dubai himself!

"See you in the field Waziri!

Atiku fell ill, flown out for medical treatment? Fani-Kayode alleges, ex-VP's spokesman reacts

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is critically ill.

Fani-Kayode made the allegation in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, October 18.

The former minister, who is the director of new media, Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said Atiku collapsed shortly after landing in Abuja from Kaduna, adding that he complained of severe pains all over his body.

Tinubu meets Atiku, Ayu at Abuja airport

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his PDP counterpart, Atiku, at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday night.

Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.

In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

