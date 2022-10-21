The opposition Peoples Democratic Party is enmeshed in a serious crisis as some major stakeholders of the party are taking sides

For Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, he will not join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike to fight Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa

Rather, the governor of Abia state maintained that he will support Wike in the fight for a southern presidency

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, who is a strong ally to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed the limit he won’t exceed in his support for Wike amidst the lingering crisis rocking the party.

While answering questions thrown at him during an interview session, Ikpeazu stated that he won’t decide to support Wike if he decides to fight the presidential candidate of their party or his running mate, Rivers Mirror noted.

I will support Wike in the fight for the southern presidency, Ikpeazu says

He however stated that if what Wike is fighting for is the inclusivity of the South like he’s currently doing, he would definitely stick with him.

Ikpeazu said:

“I am a party man, I am not going anywhere, I will remain in the PDP, but it is good that I am in a place where I can ask those questions about what my people will naturally confront me with. I am not going to support Wike to battle Atiku or Okowa. But, I will support Wike on principle to demand the inclusiveness of the Southeast, the Southsouth and the Southwest in the party.”

