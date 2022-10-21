FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the national chapter of the Labour Party has suspended Anslem Eragbe, the national youth leader, for alleged misconduct.

According to Punch, Eragbe was hit with a six months ban from the party and all party activities for alleged forgery.

The national working committee (NWC) of the Labour Party held a meeting that approved the removal of Comrade Eragba as the national youth leader. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Eragbe was also alleged of insubordination and creating a clone website to raise funds without the party’s awareness.

Eragbe’s suspension and dismissal as the party’s national youth leader was made known via a statement issued in Abuja.

As contained in the statement, Eregbe’s ouster was decided after the party national working committee sat over his unruly act and concluded to dismiss him.

The statement reads

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended (2019) and the committee’s recommendations, you are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October 2022.

“The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee. You are advised to surrender all party’s documents and materials in your possession to the undersigned.”

LP replace youth leader with deputy

Following the dismissal of Eregbe, the Labour Party wasted no time in announcing his replacement, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Prince Kennedy C. Ahanotu was announced as the new national youth leader of the Labour Party.

Before his appointment, Ahanotu served as the direct deputy to the embattled Eragbe.

His appointment letter reads:

“Sequel to the suspension of the National Youth Leader, the National Chairman has approved your appointment as the Acting National Youth Leader of the Labour Party with immediate effect.

“While congratulating you, the National Chairman enjoins you to be more diligent and responsible in your conduct and discharge of your duties as the Acting National Youth Leader.”

Source: Legit.ng