Turkey - Senator Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has reportedly lost his elder brother, Bappah Mohammed.

The deceased, who served as Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before his retirement about ten years ago, died in his late sixties.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state lost his elder brother, Alhaji Abubakar Bappah Mohammed. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, a source close to the family said Mohammed, who was also the Yeriman Duguri, died on Sunday, October 2, at a Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased was survived by his wife, five children and two brothers namely; Adamu Mohammed, the Wakilin Bauchi and Governor Bala Mohammed.

He would be buried in Turkey on Monday, October 2, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Governor Mohammed reacts to brother's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Governor Mohammed has also announced the death of his brother on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return! Everything gained or lost belongs to Allah and to him he returns.

"Today we woke up with the loss of my brother and elder brother, Alhaji Abubakar Bappah Mohammed (Yariman Duguri).

"Such a great loss to us, the family and family of the late Prince considering the many integrity, vision and sacrifices he lived through.

"Oh Allah forgive Yarima's shortcomings, and make his departure good and us together."

