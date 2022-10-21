Fred Attabo, the resident pastor of Living Faith Church, Lokongoma, Lokoja, who happens to be in charge of Kogi, has been confirmed dead.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that Pastor Attabo was found dead on a chair in his office on Friday, October 21.

The source, a female, said the pastor was rushed to two hospitals in the state where all efforts to revive him and make him stable failed.

She said:

“We rushed him to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where He was declared dead and we still moved him to Kogi State Specialist Hospital where they tried all kinds of resuscitation to no avail.

“This is the first time we will lose a Pastor and a State Pastor for that matter in our station."

It was gathered that Attabo coordinated the distribution of relief materials sent to flood victims in Kogi by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The cleric was said to be active during the daily Covenant Hour of Prayer and the devotional service of the ongoing Word of Faith Bible Institute program in the morning.

No doubt, the pastor's sudden death has thrown residents of Lokongoma and members of the church in the state into mourning and tears.

Source: Legit.ng