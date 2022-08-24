Death has again struck, travelled to Anambra and took the life of the majority leader of the state house of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor

Okafor, who is representing the Awka-South 1 state constituency in the house of assembly, reportedly died in South Africa on Tuesday night, August 23

The cause of the Anambran two-term lawmaker's death still remained sketchy as of the time of writing this report

Awka, Anambra - The Anambra state lost one of its lawmakers, Nnamdi Okafor, to the hand of death on Tuesday night, August 23.

According to The Nation, the lawmaker died in South Africa.

Until his death, he was the majority leader in the Anambra state house of assembly.

It was learnt that Okafor was elected to the state house of assembly in 2015 on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

Okafor was elected for a second term in office in 2015 to represent the Awka-South 1 state constituency in the legislative chamber.

As of the time of writing this report, the cause of the lawmaker’s death is still sketchy.

