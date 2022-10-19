A few months before the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinuby's ambition received a major boost in the southeast region

This is as a former governorship aspirant under the ruling party in Abia state has declared huge support for the APC flagbearer

In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, the chieftain assured Tinubu of delivering massive votes for the party in Abia state

One of the aspirants who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Abia State, Chief Daniel Eke, has assured the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of his support.

Eke gave the assurance when he paid a solidarity visit to the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) headquarters of the APC in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

Abia APC governorship candidate declares support for Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Chief Daniel Eke makes promises

He assured the leadership of the APC presidential campaign council of the support of his own campaign organisation which, he said, cut across the 17 local governments and the 184 wards in Abia State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He pledged to remain “solidly behind the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and that he would continue to mobilise for its victory in the February 2023 presidential election.

He said despite his grievances about the APC’s governorship primary in Abia State, he remained “a passionate and committed party man”.

Responding, the secretary of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, thanked Eke for his show of love and commitment to Tinubu and the party at large.

2023 elections: Prominent ex-APC presidential aspirant dumps Tinubu, endorses Peter Obi

Charles Udeogaranya, a former presidential aspirant on the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s platform in 2019, has declared support for the presidential ambition of the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer Peter Obi.

Udeogaranya made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 18.

The former APC chieftain claimed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket posture of his ex-party was a clear sign of an Islamisation agenda and despotic government.

Support for Tinubu: Jagaban's ally digs up crucial past about Ngige

Amid Chris Ngige's delay in openly declaring his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some old facts about the minister of labour and employment have been dug up.

On his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 18, Joe Igbokwe, one of Tinubu's allies, went back memory lane to 2013 when Ngige was preparing for the Anambra governorship election.

Igbokwe stated that at the time, politicians like the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate and other party bigwigs rallied around Ngige and gave him the needed support.

Source: Legit.ng