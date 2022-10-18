Peter Obi's presidential bid has received a huge boost as an APC ex-presidential aspirant, Charles Udeogaranya, declared support for the Labour Party flagbearer

Udeogaranya said Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, is a worthy candidate to pilot the affairs of Nigeria

The former APC chieftain also alleged that the Muslim-Muslim ticket posture of his ex-party was a sign of an Islamisation agenda

Charles Udeogaranya, a former presidential aspirant on the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s platform in 2019, has declared support for the presidential ambition of the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer Peter Obi.

Udeogaranya made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 18.

Ex-APC presidential aspirant Charles Udeogaranya endorses Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Muslim-Muslim ticket an Islamisation agenda, Udeogaranya

The former APC chieftain claimed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket posture of his ex-party was a clear sign of an Islamisation agenda and despotic government, The Punch reported.

He also declared Obi the most credible candidate to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

Udeogaranya said there is a grave need for Nigerians to shun primordial sentiments and vote for the right candidate because “times like these demand patriotism and self-help to make the best decisions for our country Nigeria.”

Nigeria is sliding into anarchy, says Udeogaranya

The former APC presidential aspirant said he was unhappy that Nigeria was sliding into anarchy, with the rights of the citizenry wantonly trampled upon.

“It needs to be emphasised that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) being imposed on Nigerians is a clear sign of the Islamisation agenda and despotic government that are to come. Indeed, that ticket and those flying it have nothing but deceit to offer," he said.

The former APC chieftain added:

“With regard to what I have noted, and not limited to them all, I, Chief Charles Udoka Udeogaranya, endorse the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as a worthy candidate to pilot the affairs of Nigeria and help to bring to a halt, the perpetual backsliding of Nigeria and possibly reposition Nigeria for better.”

Nigerians react

Juwon Richard said:

"It's a crossroad for Nigerians, we can't afford to get it wrong by giving power back to those old weak leader's, if we get it wrong it's we the common man that will suffer it most ...can we survive another decade of maladministration?"

Zainab Mohammed said:

"Let's vote for competency irrespective of our culture.and tribe, as for me I'm tired of suffering. May almighty Allah bless us with good leaders."

Nwaonuma Ehuamdi Kenneth said:

"That's a bold step you have taken. We already know that in the election day there are many APC and PDP members that will vote Obi for the sake of national development."

Oyeboade Sheriffdeen Hajibahthey Ajasco said:

"All I know is that the contest is between Tinubu and Atiku, the rest are jokers."

Fatunsi Patrick Debayo said:

"Go and step down for Tinubu. Your people use Lagos for a safe haven, yet insult a man who made great contribution to it's development.

"Everyday, they lie, use propaganda and hurl insulting words on anyone who support Tinubu."

