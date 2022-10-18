Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has travelled down memory lane to recall his first conversation with his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar

The APC flagbearer said Atiku had met with him with Late Yar'Adua, and he (Atiku) was asked a series of questions and was told to go and read civil service regulations

Tinubu said Atiku's source of wealth was questioned he (Atiku) responded that he was selling cars, he was then told a civil servant is not expected to be engaging in trade or businesses

Zaria, Kaduna -Election time has always been a period when politicians dig into each others’ past and secrets for political scores.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been friends before this 2023 electioneering.

Atiku, Tinubu's relationship

While presenting his agenda for the 2023 presidential election to northern leaders in Zaria, Kaduna, on Monday, October 17, Tinubu recalled his first day with Atiku, The Guardian reported.

Tinubu, who described Atiku as his “greatest rival”, said the PDP candidate met him with the late Shehu Yar’Adua.

He said Atiku was just leaving the Custom then and was asked a series of questions.

Has Atiku broken any law before?

The former Lagos state governor said the PDP flagbearer does not deserve to be in the 2023 race because he has not been law-abiding

Tinubu said:

“They asked him questions: ‘How did you make money?’ He said from selling cars. Can you as a civil servant be involved with other trade and businesses? You have attracted disqualification and you don’t deserve to compete with others. Nuhu Ribadu was on our platform.”

