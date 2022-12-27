Bishop Kukah's Christmas message to President Buhari has been trailed by both applause and criticism

The Catholic bishop Kukah had noted that Nigerians were in pain on account of Buhari's failure to fulfil his promises to fix the country

The PDP was in support of the cleric, saying his assessment of the present administration was on point

The ruling APC, on the other hand, condemned Kukah’s statement which it described as ungodly and biased

The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have clashed over the Christmas message of the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

While the PDP backed the cleric for always telling truth to power, the APC berated him, saying his statement was biased.

In his Christmas message at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, on Sunday, December 25, Kukah criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration. He said the president was leaving Nigeria more vulnerable than he met it in 205 when he took over power.

PDP reacts to Kukah's Christmas message

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation is pleased with Kukah's message and has applauded him for always telling truth to power at great personal risk.

A spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, said Kukah’s message is a verdict on the woeful performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the last close to 8years.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, cannot dissociate himself from Buhari's failures.

Ologbondiyan stated:

“Bishop Kukah’s message is a validation of what most right thinking Nigerians know for a fact that the APC has failed.

“What remains is for us as a nation not to repeat the mistakes we made in 2015 and 2019 to vote in another APC regime.

“We insist that if in the unlikely event that Tinubu gets the opportunity, the current suffering of Nigerians will be child’s play."

The spokesman urged Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in 2023

APC reacts to Kukah's message, defends Buhari

The ruling APC also reacted to Kukah's Christmas message, describing it as an ‘ungodly’ criticism of Buhari.

In an interview with The Punch, the director of publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said:

“I hold him (Kukah) in high esteem and respect him because he is a senior brother to a friend.

“Secondly, he is a man of God. But I am sorry to say that sometimes his speeches are ungodly. Ungodly in the sense that he does not seem to be objective at times."

Ibrahim stated that anyone who is objective would give credit to Buhari for the way and manner he handles this country.

He cited how the president swung into action when some school children were abducted. He also mentioned that the passengers on the Kaduna-Abuja train who were abducted had been freed without casualties.

"I think we must give kudos to the president," Ibrahim added.

Bishop Kukah attacks Buhari, APC over same faith ticket

Kukah has attacked Buhari several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption.

In August, the popular cleric took a swipe at President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for assenting to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He noted that the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration.

