The PDP has said APC lacks progressives vision and it is leading Nigerians to a journey they don't understand

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council made the allegation on Wednesday morning

Ologbondiyan, while threatening the chances of Bola Tinubu of APC in the 2023 election, said the ruling party have taken Nigerians on a journey of nowhere and Nigerians have discovered that

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has been taking Nigerians on a journey they don't know.

The new comment by the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, is a threat to Bola Tinubu of APC's chances in the 2023 presidential election.

PDP says APC has been taking Nigerians to a journey of nowhere

Source: Twitter

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the PDP PCC made the comment on Wednesday morning, December 28, while appearing on Channels Television Sunrise Daily.

Ologbondiyan maintained that no matter how far a man travels in the wrong direction, the moment he discovers, he made a U-turn, adding that Nigerians have discovered that they're on the wrong path voting for APC.

He said:

"You can only be forward-looking when you're making progress. In a situation where the APC has taken our nation on a journey to nowhere and carried us go where we don't know, we cannot entrust our future into their hands"

See the video below:

The statement is coming from Atiku's camp in the PDP at a time some governors of the umbrella party are reportedly planning to dump Atiku for Bola Tinubu of the APC.

PDP had been plunged into crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the leading opposition over a call for equity, justice and fairness in the leadership structure of the party.

Atiku In trouble as details of presidential candidate Wike plans to support emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, might give birth to a new dimension in January before the 2023 election.

This is as Wike, who is leading 5 governors of the PDP on their call for justice and equity within the leadership of the party promised to announce his preferred presidential candidate in January.

On this background, a member of the APC's national working committee expressed confidence that Wike-led G5 governors will throw their weight behind Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng