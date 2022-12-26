The candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu may defeat all his opponents including Atiku in the forthcoming presidential election

President Buhari said that Tinubu has what it takes to transform the country after his exit in 2023

According to him, his government has recorded many great achievements in the last 7 years

Gusau, Zamfara - Barely two months before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has given a hint that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would win the poll.

The Punch reports that the president noted that the country would witness an overwhelming transformation under Tinubu's watch as the next president of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would make a good president of Nigeria. Credit: Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari expressed optimism that Tinubu’s presidency in 2023 would ensure that the nation moved ahead “from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.”

The president, who was represented by the minister of communication and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, stated these when he visited the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Gusau and expressed confidence in APC’s win in Zamfara in the coming 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC publicity secretary in Zamfara state, Yusuf Idris Gusau, who said the president also used the opportunity of the visit to attend the closing ceremony of this year’s Musabaka Qur’anic recitation competition hosted in the state.

He was conducted round by the coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara state, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

The statement said:

“He commended the arrangement put in place by the coordinator saying that the effort jointly put in place by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa accounted for the rousing welcome his delegation received while in the state.

“He assured people of the state that with APC’s Tinubu as the next President, the nation will witness overwhelming transformation, moving ahead from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven-plus years.

“The president thanked the people of Zamfara and all Nigerians for the support he has been enjoying in his leadership and urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC by ensuring its victory at all levels in the coming elections.”

Governor Bello Matawalle had earlier informed the president and his delegation, “Zamfara is the home base of the APC whereby opposition parties seem non-existent.”

The governor, who is also the North West zonal coordinator of the APC, said that the choice of an experienced state campaign coordinator like Senator Marafa has added impetus to and eased his responsibilities as the zone’s coordinator in the state.

