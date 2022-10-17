Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 general election, has disclosed plans to bring insecurity to its kneel if elected

The presidential hopeful disclosed that security is the foundation of resources and the creation of wealth

The former Lagos state governor also promised to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari's investment in insecurity and work with the national assembly and civil organisations to create state police

Zaria, Kaduna - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), has disclosed a plan to create the much-debated state police if elected.

During his address to northern elders in Zaira on Monday, October 17, the presidential hopeful promised to prioritize state police, Channels Television reported.

Before now, many governors, civil society organisations and other concerned Nigerians have called for the creation of state police to confront the insecurity menace in the country.

How to create state police

Tinubu said for state police to be realised, the national assembly, socio-economic organisations and other stakeholders must work collectively to amend the constitution to create a new path in fighting insecurity in the country.

The former Lagos state governor added that he will maximise efforts to deal with the challenges of banditry, terrorism and other crimes hunting the country.

He stressed that economic prosperity through the industrialisation of the country in accordance with global practices could not be achieved if insecurity is not dealt with.

security is a foundation of resources, Tinubu says

His statement reads in part:

“If you give me the mandate, my administration will give it all the attention necessary to consolidate the recent investment in our security by President Muhammadu Buhari,

“Security is the foundation of resources. I am committed to mobilising all assets within our national power to secure Nigeria. We will mobilise resources to enhance the welfare of personnel and provide the right equipment and training required for them to secure us all.”

