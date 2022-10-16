A spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu has declared that Bola Tinubu is unsuitable to be Nigeria's president

Shaibu was reacting to the blunder made by Tinubu when speaking at a recent event in Kaduna state

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor had said the Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna “turned a rotten situation to a bad one”

FCT, Abuja - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Phrank Shaibu has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is unsuitable for the nation’s highest office.

Shaibu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 16, said his stance is based on account of series of blunders Tinubu has made since he publicly declared his presidential ambition.

Tinubu's comments at a Kaduna investment summit continues to be scrutinised by the opposition. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Shaibu who is the special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, said the recent comment of Tinubu in Kaduna was one gaffe too many, insisting that:

“Tinubu is tired and should go home and rest.”

He added:

“When you look at the APC presidential candidate, you will see someone that is tired and weak. You have also heard the many gaffes that have come from him even before the kick-off of campaigns.

“The Kaduna comment is one gaffe, too many, and therefore unpardonable. You don’t have to be president at all costs; when you are tired, you go home.

“Nigeria is currently in a dire situation with every sector of the economy in deep decay; therefore, the nation cannot afford to hand over a sick nation to a sick president.”

He reminded Nigerians that on Wednesday, June 8, Tinubu staggered and nearly fell while stepping out to make his address at the Eagle Square, the venue of the party’s convention but was helped by a security agent.

Shaibu noted that during his speech at the convention, the hands of the former Lagos governor were also visibly shaking, adding that it is a possible sign of ill health.

He added:

“This country deserves a fit leader. The office of the president is not for ailing people. Tinubu has tried his best but he is now weak and tired and should be allowed to go home and take a deserved rest.”

He lamented that it is only in Africa that persons who are unfit for offices on account of ill health insist on holding offices even at the expense of the wellbeing of the economy and the citizenry.

He urged the electorate to vote for Atiku at next year’s poll, insisting that the former vice president and the PDP are the only pathway to changing the fortunes of Nigeria.

