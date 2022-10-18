The tale leading up to the 2023 general elections will be a wonderful one to tell if the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) clinches victory

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC seems to be playing his solitaire card well

On Tuesday, October 18 emerges of he and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo emerged and they were seeing having a cozy time together

FCT, Abuja - Images and photos of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and APC Presidential Flagbearer Bola Tinubu appear Tuesday afternoon as both were attending Day 2 of the Buhari Administration’s Ministerial Retreat at the Presidential Villa.

What is apparent in the images made available to Legit.ng is that both of them continue to share a friendly and cordial relationship.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu have been rumoured to have had a strained relationship since the conclusion of the APC presidential primaries. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Twitter

It's even imaginable from the look of things that they would have both worked together very well in the upcoming 2023 elections if not for the Same-faith ticket the APC flagbearer opted for.

Same faith ticket: VP Osinbajo counsels APC, Tinubu

Recall the vice president after congratulating Tinubu on his emergence at the primaries later counseled the party and the flagbearer against a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But the decision on the part of the APC candidate may have also been informed by hard-nuts political expediency to appeal to the mainstream Northern politicians.

2023 election: Osinbajo backs Tinubu for presidency

Meanwhile, Senator Gaya has revealed that VP Yemi Osinbajo is committed to Tinubu's presidential bid on the APC's platform.

Gaya said the claims that Osinbajo was sidelined from the APC presidential campaign team were not true.

The APC senator from Kano state said even Tinubu personally visited Osinbajo to ask for his support after emerging as the party's presidential candidate.

FG's ministerial retreat: Osinbajo speaks on how to manage Nigeria's foreign exchange rate

Also, as the Buhari administration takes stock of its achievements over the years, VP Osinbajo has listed interventions made by the government in various sectors.

The vice president made a presentation at the opening of the 3rd ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja.

The vice president also spoke on the need to ensure synergy between fiscal and monetary policy in order to better manage the economy and exchange rate concerns.

Source: Legit.ng