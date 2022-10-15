Governorship elections in no less than 17 states in Nigeria may be tough as the sitting governors would be completing their second terms in 2023

Some of the governors have rubbed shoulders with their godfathers in ensuring that their preferred candidates emerge as the candidate of the party

Ifeanyi Okowa worked against James Ibori's preferred candidate in Delta state and ensure that his candidate emerge as the PDP governorship candidate in the state

No less than 17 of the 28 states where governorship elections will be held in the 2023 elections are likely to be tough because the governors would have to battle for their successors.

The governors of the 17 states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct the 2023 governorship polls have completed their second terms.

Latest about the 2023 governorship elections

This is because the governors will be saddled with the duty of ensuring victory for their successors.

The recent list of candidates for state elections by INEC has drawn the battle line between the 17 governors and other candidates.

According to the list, 18 political parties would be fielding 837 candidates for the 28 governorship elections, while 10,231 candidates would contest for the 993 state houses of assemblies.

List of the states and the outgoing governors

Abia - Okezie Ikpeazu Rivers - Nyesom Wike Cross River - Ben Ayade Udom Emmanuel - Akwa Ibom Delta - Ifeanyi Okowa Enugu - Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Ebonyi - Dave Umahi Katsina - Aminu Masari Benue - Samuel Ortom Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai Kano - Umar Ganduje Sokoto - Aminu Tambuwal Niger - Abubakar Sani Bello Jigawa - Abubakar Badaru Taraba - Dairus Ishaku Kebbi - Atiku Bagudu Plateau - Simon Lalong

Why election may be tough in some states

Also, the governorship election may be tough in states where the outgoing governors had battled with their political godfathers during the primary in picking successors.

Some of these states included Delta, where Okowa and James Ibori had a running battle during the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Okowa, supported Sheriff Oborevwori.

Also, governors Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu ruffled feathers in their states to ensure their candidates emerged as the party’s candidates.

