Eric Ekwere has insisted that Peter Obi’s Labour Party is not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party

According to the youth leader, he can only take Peter Obi seriously when they begin to participate in grassroots

Going further, Ekwere also boasted that he will deliver his state alongside other supporters of Atiku

A youth leader and Deputy National Director, Print Media of the Atiku support organisation, Eric Ekwere has insisted that Peter Obi’s Labour Party is not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State and perhaps in the entire country.

Ekwere, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said he can only take the Labour Party seriously when they begin to participate in grassroots mobilization as the party currently lacks structure even at the grassroots.

Ekwere reveals how Labour Party will lose 2023 election. Photo credit: Henry Johnson

Source: Twitter

Labour Party couldn’t have mobilized 10,000 people - Ekwere

Ekwere who boasted that he will deliver his state alongside other supporters of Atiku said they had built a structure that cannot be taken for granted. He also said that it will be very difficult for the party to mobilize even 10,000 people in the state, let alone creating the impression that it could mobilize 1 million people.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“When you want to talk about Labour Party in Akwa Ibom, and they want to do a one-million- man march, one wonders. Let us give it to them that at the end of the day, they will bring out 10,000 persons, which is impossible, but what is the number of units in Akwa Ibom state?”

How Labour party will lose - Ekwere

Breaking down how Labout Party will lose in the state, Ekwere said elections are won from the units and that as it stands, Labour Party does not have what it takes to garner support at the units.

Ekwere said:

“In Akwa Ibom State, we have 4534 units. Now, divide 10000 by 4534. That is approximately two persons per unit. In fact, let’s even say 5 persons per unit; which is not even possible. Does that make even up to 25 per cent of the votes or even 10 per cent. My brother, people make up these units. Are these people in those units in your WhatsApp group to join your obi-dient movement? No! They are in their villages.”

The real voters

Speaking on the real voters which Ekwere said were not on social media, he said they are the palmwine tappers and farmers in villages and will not spend their money to go out in support of Peter Obi who cannot mobilize them to rallies happening mainly in big cities across Nigeria.

He said:

“Some are palmwine tappers, some are using their canoes into the high sea. So, you don’t expect that village person to use his own money to pay for transport from the village just to come and say I’m obi-dient. He doesn’t even know what is Obi-dient.

“The day I will take Obi-dient people seriously is when they start doing obi-dient rallies in villages. Don’t give us pictures. Don’t give us videos. That’s not what we want. We want to see you interacting with the actual voters in villages.”

Legit.ng recalls that Ekwere had earlier said that the Obi-dient movement is another EndSARS

protest that failed because it was hastily put together. According to him, the Peter Obi’s movement is no threat to the aspiration of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ekwere insisted that the Labour Party has no structure to compete in a national election, stating that the agitation for a total change and the sack of older politicians was unrealistic and would end like the EndSARS.

2023 election: Kachikwu says Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria

Meanwhile, The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu said Peter Obi (Labour Party), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) are old politicians in Nigeria.

Kachikwu said this set of politicians has nothing new to offer Nigeria, nor can they realise the country's collective aspirations.

The ADC's (expelled) flagbearer made the statement as he debunked claims that he was planning to join forces with Obi, adding that there was no basis for such.

Source: Legit.ng