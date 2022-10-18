Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed that the northern governors are supporting Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity

The APC stalwart added that they believe this is what Sir Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa would have done if they were alive

The governor said no northerner is expected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the end of his tenure next year

Zaria, Kaduna - The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the northern governors were supporting Bola Tinubu because of the respect they have for honour, equity and justice

Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), shared the same political party with the governor, The Nation reported.

Why northern governors endorse Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

El-Rufai added that their decision to support the power shift to the south is premised on the fact that both Sir Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa would do the same thing if they were alive.

The governor told the Arewa gathering that the northern governors inherited the legacies of Bello and Balewa.

No northerner is expected to succeed - El-Rufai

He stressed that no northerner is expected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure, which will be completed next year.

El-Rufai further assured Tinubu that the northern bloc believes he will deliver on his promises.

His statement reads in part:

“We felt as Northern governors that this is not in our character and we are not like this. We are people of honor and justice. This is what our grandfather did and this is what some of our parents sitting here did. And it is our duty to protect the sacred word of any northern politician. When we say something, we do it and deliver on it and that is how we started the process of delivering Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

