Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has condemned the recent clash between the suspected members of the PDP and the APC in Zamfara state

The presidential hopeful said it is an attempt to scuttle the legitimate right of Nigerians to lawful and peaceful assembly

The ex-vice president also described the clash as an attempt to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the PDP in the state

Gusau, Zamfara - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over a plot to scuttle the party's presidential campaign in Zamfara state.

The presidential hopeful raised the alarm on Monday, October 17, while reacting to the Sunday, October 16 clash between the suspected thugs of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

APC and PDP thugs

The Gusau Police Command confirmed that one person and 18 others were injured during the clash.

The security agency added that the groups were suspected members of the APC and the PDP in the state.

Muhammad Shehu, the command's spokesperson, confirmed the clash between the two party's supporters on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What is the latest about Atiku, PDP?

But Atiku took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning, describing the clash as an attempt to scuttle the lawful rights of Nigerians as well as the legitimate campaign of the PDP in the state.

The former vice president sympathises with the victims’ families of the attack while expressing his support for the PDP in the state.

His statement reads in part:

“I condemn these attacks in entirety because it is an attempt to scuttle the lawful right of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and a direct attempt to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the PDP in the state.”

Read his tweet here:

2023 Election: Atiku beats tribal drums, says Arewa needs northerner, not Yoruba or Igbo, video emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the PDP has beaten the tribal drums ahead of the 2023 presidential election when he told the Arewa gathering that they don't need a Yoruba or an Igbo president.

While speaking with Hausa and Fulani extractions of Nigerian in Zaria, Atiku told the gathering that they only need another northerner to take over from President Buhari, who is also from the north.

Atiku's comment is against the yearning and calls for a southern presidency in 2023, a region which has been clamouring for power rotation.

Source: Legit.ng