The cross-carpeting of key members in the nation's major political party the APC and the opposition PDP is worrisome

In fact, stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress in northern states have dumped the party and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party

Ahead of 2023 election, political observers are of the view that the recent defections might hamper the ruling party's success not leaving out the backlash on the PDP's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar over his recent remarks

There is a serious crisis rocking the nation's major political parties and this, in turn, threatens its members interests lately.

While some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are working against Bola Tinubu's choice of running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies are working against Atiku Abubakar's candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC members who defected to PDP in Zamfara state.

Source: Facebook

These recent happenings have led to the cross-carpeting of party faithful from the PDP to the APC and from the APC to the PDP, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

A report by Rivers Mirror indicates that 1,000 members of the ruling APC dumped the party in Zamfara state and joined the PDP.

Although the reasons for their defection have not been known yet, but photos to further confirm the development was shared on the Facebook page of the news medium.

APC members dumped ruling party in Zamfara state, join PDP.

Source: Facebook

2023: Bad news hit Tinubu as APC members dump ruling party in top south south state, vow to work for Atiku

The wave of the defection of members of the All Progressive Congress in Ogu/Bolo to the People's Democratic Party is still gaining momentum as more people today dumped the party to pledge their loyalty to PDP.

Speaking to the defectors, Hon. Vincent Nemieboka, Executive Chairman Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, welcomed them to the party, he assured them that they would be fully integrated into the party.

He said everyone that defected from APC and other political parties into the PDP would soon be introduced to other PDP members and they would be handed over to the ward leaders.

PDP suffers heavy loss as 7,000 supporters defect to APC in Sokoto state

Meanwhile, in Sokoto state, about 7,000 PDP supporters recently defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors alleged that the PDP had failed in all sectors of development.

Legit.ng gathers that the mass defection was disclosed in a statement released by Bashar Abubakar, a media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Friday, September 16.

