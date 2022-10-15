The PDP caucus consisting of Wike and his allies is off to Madrid, the capital of Spain, for a crucial meeting

The team was left for Spain by Wike on the night of Friday, October 14, after he rained bribery allegations on Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP's national chairman

Another member of the PDP G5, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is expected to join his colleagues in Spain latter

Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, October 14, took some of his righthand men to Madrid, Spain, for a very meeting

Among those who accompanied Wike to Spain on Friday night are Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), The Nation reports.

It was gathered that the governors left Nigeria for Spain on Friday, October 14 (Photo: The Nation)

The newspaper gathered that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state might join his PDP colleagues later.

The trip to Spain happened hours after Wike's live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, where he alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was involved in bribery of an outrageous scale.

Suspense as Wike departs Nigeria after spitting fire on PDP's Ayu, Atiku

Wike on Saturday, September 24, left his state for Europe a day after his stormy media chat on happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although Governor Wike's actual destination and purpose of his travel are yet unknown, The Nation reports that he is somewhere in Europe.

Also, nothing was known about how long the Rivers governor will spend in Europe nor when he will return from his trip.

PDP crisis: Another underground strategy as Wike, governors jet out of Nigeria amid Atiku's campaigns

While the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was set to stage a massive campaign in Kaduna, Governor Nyesom Wike was scheduled to leave Nigeria on Thursday, October 13.

Governor Wike, who has been at odds with Atiku over the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation, is expected to meet with his allies, Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

It wassuspected that the meeting will create an avenue for aggrieved PDP governors to brainstorm on what to do next ahead of the general elections as their demands from the party's leadership are yet to be met.

