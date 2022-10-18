Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, have a grasp of the problems confronting the country.

Obi made the revelations during his talk at the Arewa Joint Committee Interactive Session in Kaduna.

The presidential candidate said if elected into office, his administration would also provide lasting solutions to the economic and security challenges in the north.

Peter Obi says he has a grasp of the problems confronting the country. Photo credit: Peterize Nigeria

We will offer immediate and decisive long-lasting and permanent-effect resolution of all security challenges in the North; Ensure that farmers return to all farmlands for the 2023 farming Season. We will make Nigeria’s arable land in the North her new oil and gold; As part of our Marshall Plan for Education, we will foster Federal intervention in education at all levels in the North and partnership with State Governments and international organizations in order to improve access to affordable and quality education at all levels; Ensure very adequate representation in government, equitable appointments especially in the Security and Economic Sectors; Incentivize the resuscitation of the moribund cotton and textile industries; and full exploration of the cattle economy value chain, notably the $75b global hide and skin economy. Nigeria’s share of the global industry is envisaged to generate over $1bn by 2025; and finally, We will ensure very generous deployment and allocation of economic and social projects and infrastructure in the North – with keen attention to Roads, Energy, Power, and Dams- and Solar energy from Sunlight. In closing, let me say this on record. I have come in peace to develop, to secure, and to unite, and I will do so with every commitment to the growth of Nigeria, as one great and united country. We shall pay as much attention to the development of the North as to the development of all other parts of the country; but with much greater emphasis on the development of the Agricultural resources. The North remains where the biggest ad sustainable wealth of this great Nation lies.

