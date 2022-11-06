A prominent Nigerian activist has been invited to speak at the 10th World Forum for Democracy which will be held in France

FCT, Abuja - Hamzat Lawal, founder of Follow The Money, Africa’s largest social accountability movement, will join other world leaders at the 10th World Forum for Democracy (WFD), to uncover factors contributing to the global democratic decline.

The event set to be held in Strasbourg, France, this November will welcome some of the leading experts, politicians, activists, and patriots from across Europe and worldwide.

Hamzat Lawal will be addressing global leaders at the 10th World Forum for Democracy in France. Photo credit: @HamzyCODE

Source: Twitter

Lawal who has been invited as a discussant will engage panelists such as Leoluca Orlando, former Mayor of Palermo; Drew Sullivan, co-founder of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project; and Lt Col (Ret.) Alex Vindman, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, and former Political-Military Affairs Officer on enhancing democracy.

Specifically, Lawal and others will be dissecting corruption and accountability and what it takes and means to keep faith in democracy.

For 2022, the WFD event is focused on addressing some of the key issues contributing to the downturn of democracy, with the aim of analyzing what kind of democratic future is desirable, and possible, in the interests of people across the world.

As the founder of Africa’s most prominent social accountability movement, Lawal, brings a wealth of experience in engaging world leaders on how innovation, advocacy, citizen engagement, and technology can enhance and rebuild democracy.

Speaking on his plans to drive insightful conversations, Lawal, submitted that he’s looking to highlight the role of accountability in sustaining democracy.

His words:

“Democracy is in distress because leaders (especially in Africa) are refusing to create accountability mechanisms in the public sector, thereby losing citizens’ trust.

“The WFD event is a great opportunity and platform to highlight some of the challenges confronting democracy as we know it and discover ways to improve it by leveraging technology and advocacy.”

Hamzat Lawal listed as a Global Malala Fund Education champion

In August 2020, Lawal was listed as a Malala Fund Education Champion with 57 others from around the world.

The recipients were recognised for their efforts to accelerate progress towards girls’ secondary education.

Lawal was named alongside other notable Nigerian campaigners: Olabukunola Williams of Education as a Vaccine and Benjamin John of Restoration of Hope Initiative.

Hamzat Lawal appointed as Israeli Honourary Ambassador

In December 2021, the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria appointed Lawal as an honourary ambassador for the Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers initiative.

Israeli ambassador, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, announced Lawal’s ambassadorship at the opening of the new phase of the accelerator program on Wednesday, December 8.

The initiative empowered participants with resources, materials, expertise, and mentoring at an ultramodern Innovation/Fabrication Center.

