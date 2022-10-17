Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of APC, has promised incentives and mortgages to civil servants if elected as president in the 2023 election

The former governor of Lagos state also promised to fight corruption to its kneel and support the existing anti-corruption agencies

Tinubu promised not to relent in the anti-corruption fight that President Muhammadu Buhari has started

Zaria, Kaduna - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to bring corruption to its kneel if elected.

The former Lagos state governor promised that he would ensure incentives and mortgages to reduce corruption in the civil servants, Channels Television reported.

During his address to northern elders in Zaira on Monday, October 17, the presidential hopeful also promised to fight corruption and support existing anti-corruption agencies in the country, Channels Television reported.

Tinubu reiterates promise to step in Buhari's shoe and not on his shoe

He added that his administration will not relent in the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari and will render support to existing anti-corruption agencies in addressing underlying issues that make corruption thrive.

He promised to improve the transparency mechanism in public procurement, fiscal and whistle-blower policy to strengthen the preventive strategies against corruption.

He stated that credit incentives and mortgages to citizens, especially public servants and those in the private sector, will help drastically reduce the menace of corruption.

