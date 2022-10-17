Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has been scheduled to meet the northern leaders on Monday, October 17

The interaction is part of the wider consultation of the region with selected presidential aspirants to know their plans for the region

Tinubu is meeting the northern leaders barely 48 hours after the presidential candidate of the PDP told the Arewa gathering that they don't need a Yoruba or an Igbo candidate in the 2023 election

Zaria, Kaduna - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), is set to meet leaders in northern Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful will be interacting with the Arewa joint committee in honour of the invitation extended to him by the northern leaders, The Nation reported.

Tinubu to meet northern leaders after Atiku's tribal comment Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why is Tinubu meeting northern leaders?

This was contained in a statement by Tunde Rahman of Tinubu Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, October 16.

The statement added that the meeting is part of a wider interaction with some selected presidential candidates to know their plans for the region ahead of the 2023 general election.

The interaction will hold on Monday, October 17, at the Arewa House in Kaduna at 1pm.

Who are the northern leaders that invited Tinubu?

The event was organised by interest groups and institutions in the north. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa and Arewa Research and Development Project.

The development is coming barely 48 hours after the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, told the Arewa gathering in Kaduna that:

“He (northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo candidate.”

