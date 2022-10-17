Members of the Worried Nigerian Citizens have called for the declaration of a state of emergency in Ebonyi state

The WNC made the call to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 17, during a press conference in Abuja

According to the WNC, the alleged arrest of Linus Okorie, a senatorial candidate in Ebonyi is an infringement of his fundamental human rights

The recent arrest of the Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate for the Labour Party, Linus Okorie, by suspected security agents in the state has continued to elicit reactions across Nigeria.

The recent reaction is from the Worried Nigerian Citizens that has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Ebonyi state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, October 17, the WNC led by Moses Idika decried the incessant attacks on the rule of law and the democratic rights of the Nigerian populace by agents of the state.

Idika warned that the sudden disappearance of the former member of the House of Representatives on Sunday, October 16, is tantamount to intimidation of opposing voices within the state.

Calling on the president to address the situation by declaring a state of emergency before the 2023 general elections, Idika said Okorie's case is just one out of many similar incidents which infringe on the rights of residents of the state.

Tasks for security agencies in Ebonyi state

Idika also called on all security agencies in Ebonyi state to swing into action; rescue Hon. Linus Abba Okorie and in turn arrest those who have taken him away in order for the law to take its full cause.

His words:

“That President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with the resolution of the National Security Council resolution of Friday, October 14, 2022, (Which Mr President convened and chaired), which enjoined all Nigerian politicians to go about electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 general elections within the laws of the land, call Governor David Umahi to order, to forestall the breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State.

“That as an effective deterrent, in line with the constitutional powers of Mr President as enshrined in Section 305, (1),(2), (3, b, c, d, and f) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the President Muhammadu Buhari should without any delay, declare a state of emergency in Ebonyi State, as governor David Umahi has sufficiently proven his capability and determination to sink democracy and rule of law in Nigeria."

