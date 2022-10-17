Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has ordered the indefinite suspension of the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo community in Onicha local government area of the state, Eze Josephat Ikegwu, from office.

A statement signed by the secretary to the State Government and coordinating commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala and made available tour journalists said the suspension was for his inability to stop the ongoing killings in his area.

Ugbala said that consequently, the traditional ruler should return all government property in his possession including his official vehicle.

He said all government properties in his possession must be returned to the secretary to the State Government/ coordinating commissioner on or before close of work on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The people of Ishinkwo community and their Abomege brothers had been in conflict over land issues which had led to the death of several persons and properties worth millions destroyed.

The crisis has led to the deployment of military personnel to the communities and the major road to ensure the safety of innocent motorists plying the major road to other communities within and outside the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng