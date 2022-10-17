The police said it has arrested the allegedly missing senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Linus Okorie, for incitement and drug-related offences

The security operatives made the claim on Monday, shortly after the report that the former lawmaker had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Because of his sudden missing, the youths of the Onicha staged a protest on Monday morning, adding that no movement until he is found

Onicha, Ebonyi - The allegedly missing senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Ebonyi south, Linus Okorie, is not missing but arrested, the police confirmed in a statement.

According to the Police, Okorie was arrested for utterances that incited violence in the state, Channels Television reported.

Police say LP senatorial candidate not missing but arrested Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Was Labour Party senatorial candidate kidnapped?

Following the sudden disappearance of the former lawmaker representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, there were reports that he was kidnapped on Sunday night.

However, the police authorities in the state dismissed the claims in a statement issued on Monday, October 17, saying the politician has questions to answer, having evaded arrest previously.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, said Okorie was traced to the head office of the Ebubeagu security outfit at the old Government House.

Why did the police arrest Labour Party senatorial candidate?

According to the statement, Okorie was arrested because of his activities and utterances that resulted in violence in Onicha LGA that made unknown gunmen unleash mayhem in the area.

The statement added that no less than 7 persons died in the violence.

The police's statement further said that the command took over the case for a "scrupulous investigation."

It reads in part:

“Hon Linus Abaa Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau of the Command over a petition dated 23/3/2022, authored by the state’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against Engr Dave Umahi accusing the Governor of illegally withdrawing #6.7 billion from State Government’s Account to fund the Appeal Court Judgment against his removal from office, etc.”

Is Labour Party senatorial candidate a drug dealer?

Anyanwu also revealed that Okorie had to answer for a drug-related case in which he was indicted.

The statement further disclosed that the politician has a pending case bordering on a drug-related offence, where some suspects have claimed to be his agents.

The suspects were arrested for selling hard drugs at his City Hub Inn at Mile 50 in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The case has been transferred to the national drugs law enforcement agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Source: Legit.ng