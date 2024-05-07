A Nigerian girl who sells fish did well in the 2024 JAMB UTME despite the odds stacked against her

The UTME score of a Nigerian girl has been posted online and people are praising her for her performance.

The girl's JAMB UTME score was made public by Alex Onyia, an education expert and learning advocate.

Chisom scored 224 in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia, Getty Images/Mindklongdan and Tech Cabal.

The girl is named Anonde Chisom Emmanuella, and she had many things going against her before the JAMB UTME.

She is said to be a fish seller who studies at the business place after lessons, thereby facing many distractions.

Chisom also lost her father shortly before the JAMB UTME but she still posted a good result.

According to Alex, Chisom wished to score 300 marks in UTME, but she ended up scoring 224.

His words:

"This youngster from my village lost her dad a few days before the JAMB exam, and she still managed to perform. She is the only child. Every evening after lessons, she sells ice fish in the market and one unique thing about her is that she is always studying until a new customer arrives. She has been in tears for not reaching 300 as she had dreamt of, but we assured her that her academics would be sorted. I see a star in her, and I know she will make us proud."

Reactions as girl scores 224 in JAMB

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"Well done to her. She will fulfill destiny and purpose in Jesus' name."

@PriscaAlive said:

"Keep up the good work sir. We need more of this to help the young ones for proper direction."

Student of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score trended online.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time. The result showed that the JAMB UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

Many who wrote this year's JAMB UTME have checked the results after it was released. They have also shared their scores online for people to see.

