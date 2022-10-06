Ahead of the 2023 polls, the PDP New Generation has unveiled the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council

The council is expected to focus on issue-based campaigns targeting mainly young men and women across the country

The team is expected to have over 1,500 young persons with an advisory board of notable Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - In line with the mandate of the National Strategic Committee (NSC) of PDP New Generation, to steer the second phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria with the theme R.E.S.E.T Nigeria, the NSC has unveiled the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC).

The campaign council under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to deliver all PDP candidates in 2023 general elections.

With state chapters across the country, the PDP New Generation is widely regarded as one of the most formidable political groups in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the NYCC will focus on issue-based campaigns targeting mainly young men and women across the country.

The council is to complement the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in delivering the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Reps and Assembly candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming general 2023 general elections.

The NYCC structure from the topmost chart, starts with the PDP national chairman, PDP presidential candidate, PDP vice presidential candidate, director general of the PCC and PDP national youth leader.

Others are the chairperson NSC and the director general, six deputy director-generals of the NYCC follows closely on the chart, with the polling unit managers at the bottom.

The major appointments of the NYCC revealed in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the NYCC are as follows;

1. Chairperson NSC

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais

2. Director General NYCC

Audu Mahmood

3. Deputy DG (southwest)

Hon. Monsuru Oloyede

4. Deputy DG (southeast)

Dr. Ugo Williams

5. Deputy DG (south-south)

Chief Mrs. Shimite Bello

6. Deputy DG (north-west)

Hon. Abdullah Abe

7. Deputy DG (north-central)

Engr. Shima Ayu

8. Deputy DG (north-east)

Hon. Abdulkadir Hashidu

The chairperson of NSC is to play a supervisory role, while the director-general, is to coordinate the administration and operations of the NYCC.

The six zonal deputy director-generals are to lead the field operation of their respective zones, states, senatorial, local, ward and polling unit managers.

The campaign secretariat will be headed by the campaign secretary. Also, six zonal spokespersons have been appointed to drive the narrative scheme of the campaign council.

The directorates under the campaign structure are to handle critical and specific tasks using innovative, creative and strategic approach, to further reinforce the mission and objective of the NYCC.

The council is expected to have over 1,500 young persons with an advisory board of notable Nigerians.

PDP New Generation asks Nigerian youths to speak through their PVCs

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently asked young people in Nigeria to get involved in politics and choose their next set of leaders as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

The DG of the group, Mahmood said in a statement:

“It is significant to us, because it is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation of promoting youth inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.”

ASUU strike shows that the APC lacks empathy - PDP youth group

Recall that the PDP New Generation had described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political party without empathy.

The PDP youth group made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, August 6 in reaction to the recent comments made by Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of state for labour and productivity.

Keyamo had advised Nigerian parents to beg university lecturers on strike, saying there is nothing the federal government can do about their demands.

Source: Legit.ng