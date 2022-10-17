Reactions have continued to trail Chris Nigige's comment regarding his preferred presidential candidate

This time around, the Anambra chapter of the ruling APC has turned their back on the Minister of Labour and Employment Ngige, for not supporting Bola Tinubu

The APC in the southeastern state has started grassroots mobilisation and support for the victory of its presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state has slammed minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige over his position on the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

The party on Sunday in a statement disowned the minister for declining to publicly endorse Tinubu on national television ahead of the 2023 general election, The Nation reported.

In a statement personally signed by Anambra chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, the party in the state dissociated itself from Ngige’s comments and declared their support for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shetimma.

Ejidike said:

“Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra State.”

Ejidike added that the Anambra APC will work hard to give Tinubu a surprising result at the polls against all odds, adding that Ngige only spoke in his capacity, Vanguard report added.

